MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and a woman were shot in South Memphis Tuesday morning, and Memphis Police are looking for two suspects.

According to MPD, the incident happened at approximately 11 a.m. in the 500 block of Lucy Avenue.

A woman was taken to Regional One Health in non-critical condition. A man was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

MPD says they are looking for a male and female suspect in a black vehicle.