MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were found dead inside a Raleigh home Wednesday night, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of Longacre Avenue.

A man and woman were found inside and pronounced dead. MPD belives this was a domestic incident.

This remains an ongoing investigation.