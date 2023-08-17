MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man and woman were found dead inside a Raleigh home Wednesday night, Memphis Police say.
According to reports, officers responded to a shooting around 10 p.m. in the 5100 block of Longacre Avenue.
A man and woman were found inside and pronounced dead. MPD belives this was a domestic incident.
This remains an ongoing investigation.