MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Binghampton Saturday.

Memphis Police responded to a medical call on Scott Street off of Summer Avenue at around 4:19 p.m.

According to police, officers found a man with “apparent head trauma.” The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police did not say how the man was injured or give any details on possible suspects. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.