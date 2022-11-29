MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Police say a man in a stolen vehicle was arrested on the University of Memphis campus Monday after he hit a campus police car and was involved in another accident nearby.

James Cohn, 34, of Hernando, Mississippi, was charged with aggravated assault, theft of property, carrying a weapon on school property, and three counts of unlawful possession of a catalytic converter.

University police said they spotted Cohn in a white GMC truck that had been involved in a theft on campus days earlier.

Officers said when they approached the vehicle, Cohn took off and hit a UMPD car with an officer inside. Police said Cohn jumped out of the truck after hitting another car at Central and Zach Curlin.

Officers said Cohn dropped a pistol as he fled the scene and was eventually taken into custody.

Police said the white GMC he was driving was stolen on November 10 from the 5400 block of Swinnea Road. Officers said they also recovered three catalytic converters and a toolbox from the vehicle.

James Cohn

Cohn is being held on a $10,000 bond and is scheduled to be in court on December 13.