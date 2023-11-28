MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis man was charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after one malnourished dog was found apparently feeding on the decomposing body of another.

Markecio Graham told officers he had last fed his two pit bulls three weeks earlier, according to court records.

The dogs were found Monday in Graham’s yard on Palmetto Avenue off Breedlove Street, where an animal control officer responded to a cruelty call.

The surviving pit bull was described as undernourished. Police said there was no sign of shelter, food or water for the dogs.

Graham is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.