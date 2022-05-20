MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis police are looking for a man who robbed a Family Dollar at gunpoint.

Police say, on May 13, a man wearing a long black curly wig and a bright yellow hoodie went to the Family Dollar on Coleman Road where he was met at the door by the manager.

The manager, who was working alone at the store, let the man in and that’s when police say he pointed a gun at her and demanded money from the register and the safe.

Surveillance video shows the manager attempting to leave the store but the suspect violently drags her back inside. Investigators say he told her to put the money from the register in a gray plastic Family Dollar bag.

The suspect took the bag and fled the scene on foot.

It is unknown if the suspect was occupying a vehicle.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.