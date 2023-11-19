UPDATED SUNDAY:

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Mavis Christian Jr., the suspect accused of shooting five females and killing four, was found dead overnight after a manhunt.

Memphis Police say at 3:31 a.m. Sunday, Christian was located inside a Chevy Malibu on Alta Road. He had what appeared to be a self-inficted gunshot wound, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Christian, 52, was wanted in three separate shootings that left two girls and two women dead and another woman critically wounded Saturday night.

Police said Saturday night he was last seen driving a white 2017 Chevy Malibu with the Tennessee tag #390-BHTM and should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

At 5:43 p.m., police responded to a shooting on Field Lark Drive in Southwest Memphis and found two young girls dead on the scene. A woman was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

.2 dead, one injured after ‘domestic’ shooting in southwest Memphis

At 6:40 p.m., a woman was found shot to death on Warrington Road near Clearbrook Street in Southeast Memphis. Police said the victim was pronounced dead on the scene but have not released any other details.

At 9:22 p.m., officers located a fifth shooting victim. A woman was found dead in the 100 block of Howard Drive in Whitehaven.

Mavis Christian Jr. is considered armed and extremely dangerous. Courtesy: MPD

MPD said through the course of the investigation, they determined the scene and the two others were connected, and all involved Christian. They said Christian is a known relative of the victims.

Local, state, and Federal agencies were actively searching for the suspect.