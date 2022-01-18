MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a man police say is responsible for a car crash that killed three people, including an infant, last week.

The crash happened Friday night off Delano and Overton Crossing in Frayser when police say Erik White ran into another vehicle that was occupied by a couple and their a 5-month and a 1-year-old.

The couple was pronounced dead at the scene and the children were taken to Le Bonheur in extremely critical condition.

The 5-month-old died three days later.

White was arrested after the crash, but was charged only for driving with a suspended license and no car insurance, according to police.

He was released on his own recognizance.

After further investigation, police issued a warrant for White on Tuesday, charging him with three counts of vehicular homicide, aggravated assault, reckless driving, and drivers to exercise due care.