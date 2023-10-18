MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man wanted in connection to an execution-style shooting in Whitehaven over the summer was arrested Monday morning after police responded to a business burglary in the Binghampton area.

Calvin Mitchell, 32, who had an outstanding warrant for first-degree murder, was taken into custody inside a fenced-in area outside a warehouse on Jackson Avenue.

Hodge Auto Mart warehouse on Jackson

The warehouse belongs to Hodge Auto Mart. The owner said he got an alert on his phone and saw four males rummaging through his building. Police captured a second suspect in a wooded area near the business.

Investigators said Mitchell was also caught on camera after a man was shot and killed in the parking lot of a business on Elvis Presley Boulevard on June 25.

They said the video showed Mitchell pull a black handgun from his waistband and fire a single shot at the victim.

Elvis Presley shooting suspect. (Courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

A witness told police he heard Mitchell argue with the victim before grabbing his gun and shooting him in the face. The witness said the victim was not armed, and he believed the shooting was gang-related.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Mitchell was also arrested in June of 2022 for allegedly assaulting a man at the MATA bus station off North Main. Police said he also ran officers who heard the disturbance and had to be tackled to the ground.

Mitchell was also charged with assault, evading arrest and resisting arrest, burglary of a business, and possession of burglary tools.

His bond on those charges was set at $13,000, but he is being held without bond on the murder charge. He has a bond hearing scheduled for October 25.