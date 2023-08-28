MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for the man investigators say is responsible for fatally shooting a man in South Memphis.

Memphis Police say on Aug. 18, officers responded to a shooting in the 500 block of South Parkway East. The victim, Tomanuel Benson, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have identified Randy Ewing as the person responsible for the homicide.

Police say Ewing is currently wanted for second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder.

If you have any information, call the Memphis Police Department or CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.