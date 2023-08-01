MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who walked out of a Costco with $800 worth of crab legs.

The seafood bandit was caught on camera entering a stockroom at the Hacks Cross Road store and leaving with four cases of crab legs.

MPD has released photos of the suspect and his vehicle. In one picture, you see the man pushing a cart through the Costco.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Investigators said the man fled in a silver 2013 Ford Fusion with the Tennessee tag number BJQ3770.

If you recognize the car or the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH or the Ridgeway Station at 901-636-4540.