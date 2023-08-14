MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted by the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department for first-degree terroristic threatening and second-degree battery.

Deputies are looking for Horl Logan, 48, of Earle, Arkansas.

The sheriff’s department has not released any information about incident, but said his last known address is 608 Railroad Street in Earle.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call the Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department at 870-702-2020 or the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Department at 870-633-2611.