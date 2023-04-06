MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man they say broke into a church in Parkway Village and stole numerous items.

According to MPD, on March 27, officers responded to a business burglary at Perfecting Love Community Church in the 3100 block of Old Getwell Road.

Officers were told that a suspect wearing all black clothing broke a window on the side of the church and then left with a box and backpack full of items.

No arrest has been made, and this is an ongoing investigation, police say. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.