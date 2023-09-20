MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.
Deputies say the suspect, Doyle Jarnagin, is possibly driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 bearing TN tag 674-BLBS.
If you come in contact with Jarnagin, do not approach him. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.
The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 731-645-1004. You can also call dispatch at 731-645-7906 or Investigator Carter at 731-645-0254.