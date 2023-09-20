MCNAIRY COUNTY, Tenn. — The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding the suspect in a shooting that happened early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say the suspect, Doyle Jarnagin, is possibly driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 bearing TN tag 674-BLBS.

If you come in contact with Jarnagin, do not approach him. He is to be considered armed and dangerous.

Doyle Jarnagin (Courtesy: McNairy County Sheriff’s Office)

Suspect vehicle (Courtesy: McNairy County Sheriff’s Office)

The McNairy County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call 731-645-1004. You can also call dispatch at 731-645-7906 or Investigator Carter at 731-645-0254.