MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say shot his girlfriend to death at their Westwood home.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting at home on Westmont Road near Bramblewood Lane at 7:45 p.m. Thursday night.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition. She later died of her injuries.

Memphis Police have now identified the suspect as the victim’s live-in boyfriend, 36-year-old Joe Wilhite.

Police say Wilhite shot the victim after an argument and fled the scene in her vehicle. Officers later found the vehicle.

Wilhite is wanted for first degree murder. Memphis Police say he also has warrants out for aggravated assault, petition to revoke a suspended sentence and theft of property $2,500-$10,000.

Anyone with information on this shooting or Joe Wilhite’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.