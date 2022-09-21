MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are searching for a man who is wanted for sexually assaulting someone at a Memphis hotel.
On July 13, police responded to a criminal assault call in the 2800 block of Lamar at 11:56 a.m.
Officers were told Lorenzo McKinney, 36, took the victim into a hotel room and sexually assaulted them.
An arrest warrant for McKinney has been issued.
Police said McKinney has a scar that runs about three to four inches vertically next to his right eye.
If you have any information that can help police find Lorenzo McKinney, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.