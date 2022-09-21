MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis Police are searching for a man who is wanted for sexually assaulting someone at a Memphis hotel.

On July 13, police responded to a criminal assault call in the 2800 block of Lamar at 11:56 a.m.

Officers were told Lorenzo McKinney, 36, took the victim into a hotel room and sexually assaulted them.

An arrest warrant for McKinney has been issued.

Police said McKinney has a scar that runs about three to four inches vertically next to his right eye.

Lorenzo McKinney (provided by Memphis Police)

If you have any information that can help police find Lorenzo McKinney, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. There is a cash reward for information leading to his arrest.