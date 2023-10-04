MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after allegedly using someone else’s information to open a credit card account and spend hundreds of dollars on electronics.
On September 28 at 1:00 p.m., Memphis Police say they responded to Best Buy on Poplar Avenue regarding fraud and identity theft. Reports state that the suspect opened a Best Buy credit card account using the victim’s information.
After being approved, the suspect reportedly charged $800 in electronics to the credit card.
Police say no arrests have been made, but this is still an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information about this incident, call Economic Crimes at 901-636-3350.