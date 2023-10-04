MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after allegedly using someone else’s information to open a credit card account and spend hundreds of dollars on electronics.

On September 28 at 1:00 p.m., Memphis Police say they responded to Best Buy on Poplar Avenue regarding fraud and identity theft. Reports state that the suspect opened a Best Buy credit card account using the victim’s information.

After being approved, the suspect reportedly charged $800 in electronics to the credit card.

(Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Police say no arrests have been made, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call Economic Crimes at 901-636-3350.