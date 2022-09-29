MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man believed to be responsible for multiple shootings in Midtown last week, including one that left a woman critically injured.

The crime spree started last Wednesday along North Belvedere Boulevard when a man was shot. Investigators say nearly ten shots were fired.

Prior to the shooting, the suspect reportedly said a name and then opened fire, shooting at a vehicle and the victim, who claimed not to know the suspect, according to a police report.

The violence ended up carrying over to Angelus Street on Thursday. That’s where a 65-year-old man was shot after he took a picture of an alleged traffic infraction.

The victim told investigators as he was trying to contact police, the two men who committed the traffic violation rolled up and one started shooting at him.

Despite being under fire, the victim managed to take a picture of one of the men involved, who investigators were able to connect to another shooting at an apartment complex along North Belvedere.

Last Thursday, a woman was shot multiple times after answering her front door. She told police the suspect may have been looking for her son, who was shot on Wednesday.

Investigators believe the suspect in all these shootings is between the age of 18 and 20.

As police work to determine a motive, community activist Stevie Moore is calling for changes.

“We cannot consistently allow these children to do this stuff,” Moore said. “You know these kids out in these streets. Why don’t you lock them up, why don’t you get them? Stop putting the blame. Stop blaming everybody and blame the community. They’re our children.”

The woman shot is still recovering in the hospital. If you recognize the suspect, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.