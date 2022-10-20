MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man who reportedly exposed himself to young girls at a hotel in southwest Memphis.

Police say officers responded to the Rest Inn on South Third Street at around 9:15 p.m. on September 28.

According to police, a man approached several young girls at the Marathon gas station down the street and made an inappropriate comment toward them.

He reportedly started following the girls as they left the gas station and went back to the hotel.

Memphis Police say that once the girls made it to the hotel, the suspect approached them again, pulled down his pants, and exposed himself to them.

Memphis Police released pictures of the suspect Thursday, October 20. Police say the suspect was driving a black vehicle with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.