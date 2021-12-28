MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police arrested a man wanted for capital murder during a traffic stop near Wolfchase on Monday.

Officers were on a routine patrol around 11:30 a.m. in the shopping center on Giacosa Place off of Germantown Parkway when they observed a car with a broken brake light and the driver not wearing a seatbelt.

Police observed that the passenger of the vehicle, Vaddrick Hatchett, had an active warrant for capital murder in Holly Springs.

As police searched the vehicle, they found a stolen gun, sandwich bags, a digital scale and 193 grams of marijuana. Hatchett claimed ownership of the items found in the vehicle and was taken into custody. He was charged with multiple crimes including theft of property, possession of a controlled substance with intent and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Marshall County issued capital murder warrants for Hatchett and Marreco Robinson for the shooting death of Martin Saulsberry, 50. The shooting happened Nov. 21 last year in the 5800 block of Hernando Road near Byhalia.

U.S. Marshals said in a release that Hatchett was arrested Dec. 21 at a factory where he worked in Freeport in Memphis.

Major Kelly McMillan with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says Hatchett being out on bond is not his doing.

“That’s a question for me not to answer,” he said.” All that is based though the court system,through the lawyers, the DA’s office, as well as the judges. My job is to collect the information, build a case file, and present it to the DA’s office for prosecution.”

McMillan says if Hatchett signs a waiver of extradition…he’ll be sent back to Marshall County and appear before a judge.

In early January, Robinson was tracked to a house in the 5200 block of Lochinvar in the Whitehaven area and arrested. Marshals said he was found in a storage area under a bench.

His bond is set at $10,000.