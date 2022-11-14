MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Gibson County, Tennessee man is wanted following a shooting at a hotel in Dyersburg early Saturday morning.

Darius Riding, 33, of Dyer is wanted by Dyersburg Police for attempted murder and aggravated assault.

According to police, officers discovered a 40-year-old man was shot at the Econo Lodge on Silver Road around 12:30 a.m.

Investigators determined that the victim was at the hotel with the mother of Riding’s child when Riding shot the victim before he crawled under a parked vehicle.

Riding then held a gun to the woman’s head after firing multiple rounds at the victim. Police say he took off in a white Ford Mustang.

The 40-year-old victim was transported to West Tennessee Healthcare Dyersburg before being transported to a Memphis-area hospital.

Police say 22-year-old Daniel Weekly was charged with felony filing a false police report after he allegedly reported that he did not witness the shooting. However, evidence collected by investigators disputed Weekly’s claim.

Weekly is currently being held in jail pending city court action.

Dyersburg Police is asking anyone with information about where Darius Riding is to call CrimeStoppers at 731-285-TIPS or the Dyersburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 731-288-7679.