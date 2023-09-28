BARTLETT, Tenn. — The Bartlett Police Department is searching for the man they say is responsible for an arson fire at a park.

Bartlett Police say the fire occurred in the restrooms of Ellendale Park at around 8:30 p.m. Monday. Police did not say if anyone was injured or how much damage was done to the restrooms.

Thursday afternoon, Bartlett Police released surveillance video of the possible suspect. The video shows a man wearing a green cap, jeans, and a backpack walking into the bathroom and walking out seconds later.

Bartlet Police are asking anyone with information to call Detective Anthony Green at (901) 385-5529 ext 2115 or email him at agreen@bartlettpolice.org.