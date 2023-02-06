MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say used a handgun to rob a McDonald’s drive-thru Sunday.

According to reports, at 7:00 a.m., officers responded to a business robbery at the McDonald’s in the 6600 Block of Poplar Avenue. Officers were told that the suspect approached the drive-through window, showed a handgun and demanded money from the worker.

After taking the money, the suspect fled on Poplar Avenue, police say. Witnesses said he was wearing a grey hoodie, dark pants and a white face mask.

MPD urges anyone with information to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274.