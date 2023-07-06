MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who pulled out a shotgun after an argument at a northeast Memphis gas station.

Police say officers responded to an aggravated assault at the Amoco gas station on Macon Road off of Gillham Drive Monday night.

According to Memphis Police, the victim got into an argument with the suspect inside the gas station. The suspect reportedly left the gas station, walked to a red Dodge Charger, and pulled out a black shotgun from the passenger seat.

Photo courtesy of the Memphis Police Department

Memphis Police say the suspect displayed the gun in a “threatening manner.”

Thursday, Memphis Police released pictures of the suspect and the red Dodge Charger that was involved.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.