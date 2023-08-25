MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are searching for a suspect wanted in a shooting in North Memphis earlier this week.

Charles Baker has been identified by investigators as the suspect in a shooting Tuesday morning in the 1100 block of Breedlove Street.

Police responded around 7:30 a.m. and found a victim shot multiple times after an argument between neighbors.

A warrant has been issued on a charge of attempted first-degree murder for Baker, who was last seen driving a gold Chrysler Town & Country minivan. He should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.