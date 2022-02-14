MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after he hit a woman with his car on Valentine’s Day.
Investigators said Lemuel Taylor, 38, is wanted for criminal attempt first-degree murder and aggravated assault for driving over a woman in Cordova on Feb. 14.
The victim sustained serious injuries and was transported to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition.
Taylor was driving a white BMW with Tennessee tags 5R1-7C6.
Investigators said Lemuel Taylor also goes by Lemuel King.
If you have any information, contact law enforcement immediately or call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.