MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is wanted after a woman was fatally shot in Blytheville, Arkansas, last week.

Elbert Earl Thomas Jr., 34, is wanted for second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by certain person.

The Blytheville Police Department said on Nov. 23, around 11 p.m., officers responded to the area of Willow and Madison after they heard gunshots in the area.

When the officers arrived, they were told that the victim, identified as 42-year-old Erica Chew, was taken to the Great River Medical Center.

Police say Chew was later airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis. She did not survive her injuries.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

Thomas should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information about where he is, call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411.