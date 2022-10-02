MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Covington Police Department is searching for a man who may be connected to a shooting.

Covington Police say Jordon “Jo Jo” Grant is wanted for questioning after a shooting on Boals Street.

Police say the shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. The victim went to Regional One Hospital in Memphis.

The victim is in critical condition. Covington Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument about money.

Grant reportedly fled the shooting scene on foot. Covington Police have not confirmed what vehicle Grant may be traveling in.

“We are actively seeking Grant or anyone he may be in the company with related to the shooting,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said in a statement. “I urge Mr. Grant to do what is right and turn himself in to detectives. My prayers are with the victim and his family.”

Anyone with information on the shooting or Grant’s whereabouts is urged to call Covington Police at 901-475-4300.