MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently looking for a man who they say broke into a United States Postal Service in Southeast Memphis on Sunday morning.

On January 7 at 10:15 a.m., officers say they responded to a business burglary at the USPS on Hickory Hill Road.

According to Memphis Police, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window and entered into the business. He then went through several drawers before leaving the scene.

MPD says the suspect is described as a man wearing a blue t-shirt with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants, and red, black, and white shoes.

(Photo courtesy: MPD)

No arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.