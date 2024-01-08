MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is currently looking for a man who they say broke into a United States Postal Service in Southeast Memphis on Sunday morning.

On January 7 at 10:15 a.m., officers say they responded to a business burglary at the USPS on Hickory Hill Road.

According to Memphis Police, between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., an unknown suspect broke a window and entered into the business. He then went through several drawers before leaving the scene.

MPD says the suspect is described as a man wearing a blue t-shirt with a grey hooded sweatshirt underneath, black pants, and red, black, and white shoes.

No arrests have been made at this time, but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.