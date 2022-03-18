MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the man they say is responsible for shooting his ex-girlfriend to death in North Memphis.

Travis Cohens, 30, is wanted for the shooting death of Teonka Gunn.

The shooting happened at the Saint Court Apartments on North Watkins on March 1. Police say Gunn was found lying on the ground outside of her apartment with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say officers determined Gunn was a passenger of a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Police say two other people were also inside of the vehicle.

Cohens reportedly ambushed them and fired several shots into the vehicle. The other two people in the vehicle were not injured.

Police say Cohens is believed to be Gunn’s ex-boyfriend.

Cohens is wanted for first degree murder, two counts of attempted first degree murder, two counts of employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Anyone with information on Cohens’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH. Police say you could receive a cash reward of up to $2000 if an arrest is made from your tip.