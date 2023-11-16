MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is now in custody after turning himself in and stating he was responsible for the deadly hit-and-run car crash on Highland Street this weekend.

Hector Nunez, 28, is charged with violation of financial law, leaving the scene of an accident involving a death, and having no driver’s license.

Hector Nunez

On November 11 around 8:47 p.m., Memphis Police say a fatal car accident took place on South Highland Street and Cowden Avenue.

MPD says a 2017 Kia Forte was driving southbound on South Highland Street when it hit a man walking.

The driver reportedly continued driving southbound, leaving the scene without helping the man who was hit or reporting the crash.

The man who was hit was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries, according to the Memphis Fire Department.

On November 13 around 2 a.m., officers say that Hector Nunez came to the traffic office and gave a typed statement saying he was the driver of the Kia Forte who hit the man in the crash.

Officers also say Nunez could not provide them with insurance and did not have a valid driver’s license.

Nunez’s next court appearance is scheduled for December 5.