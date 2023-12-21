MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An 18-year-old turned himself in Thursday after three police cars were set on fire in Hughes, Arkansas, earlier this year.

According to the Hughes Police Department, Elvonta Harden turned himself in to the St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office just after 4 p.m. Thursday.

The police cars were set on fire in the City Hall parking lot on the morning of September 12.

At the time of the arson, Police Chief Cortez Bowers said that only three working patrol cars remained.

A warrant was issued for Elvonta Harden for reckless burning and three counts of arson.

Another suspect, Ardell Smith, Jr., was arrested in November and charged with reckless burning and three counts of arson.