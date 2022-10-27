MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who they say tried to steal $26,000 from another man’s bank account last month.

Officers responded to a forgery attempt at First Horizon Bank on Summer Avenue just before noon on September 20.

Police say the bank called the victim to tell him a man was attempting to get money from his credit line. When the victim said he did not authorize the transaction, the bank told him the suspect had a driver’s license with his information on it.

The suspect is described as a man with long hair and sunglasses. He was wearing a purple shirt.

Suspect photo courtesy of Memphis Police Department

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.