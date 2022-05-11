MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Memphis police say a man stole over $8,000 in football gear from Central High School and tried to sell some of it a month later at the Kroc Center in Midtown.

In late December, Central High’s head football coach reported a burglary at the school on Bellevue Avenue. Coach William Wright told police someone broke into the locker room on the southeast side of the school and took around $8,500 worth of items.

Central High School

Among the items were 19 shoulder pads, 20 helmets, a sports scope video camera, and a monitor.

Investigators said they developed Ke’Von Henderson, 21, as a suspect when he tried to sell some of the stolen helmets outside the Kroc Center on East Parkway South.

“We didn’t know anything about it,” said Kroc Center Director Katie Veach. “It was a member who reported it.”

Kroc Memphis

Police said Coach Wright made the scene and was able to identify the helmets by individual numbers he placed inside football helmets.

The man who called police was able to identify Henderson from a photographic lineup. As a result, Henderson was arrested on a warrant Tuesday.

Court records show Henderson was indicted for theft of merchandise and making a false report in 2020.

Police said Henderson and two women stole $1,500 in clothing from City Gear on South Third.

Ke’Von Henderson

Henderson was an employee at City Gear and told officers he tried to stop the women who ran out of the store with the clothes.

Detectives said video footage from the store, though, showed Henderson was waiting for the women to arrive and told them where to park.

Henderson has a court date for that case later this month.

He is facing new charges of burglary of a building. Henderson is being held on a $10,000 bond.