MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man followed a woman into her home and tried to force himself on her while her daughter was inside, Memphis Police say.

On February 2, a woman told police that she was walking to her apartment when she saw her neighbor, Dwight Deberry, standing at the front entrance of their building. As she walked to her door, Deberry started following her.

According to reports, once she got to the door, Deberry blocked her and started making unwanted, sexual comments about her and her daughter.

As the woman entered her apartment and tried to close her door, Deberry pushed it open and forced himself inside. He tried to hug the victim but was rejected, police say.

MPD says Deberry then grabbed the woman’s arm and pulled her towards him. He began rubbing his midsection against the side of the woman’s butt.

The woman told investigators that she feared for her daughter’s safety because she was in the apartment at the time of the incident.

Records show that Deberry walked out of the apartment. He was identified in a six-person lineup and charged with aggravated burglary and sexual battery.

Memphis Police did not specify the name of the apartment complex.