MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges for allegedly pretending to sell someone a gun, and then robbing them.

Memphis Police responded to a robbery in Hickory Hill on April 12, where a man stated that he was held at gunpoint and $600 had been stolen from him.

According to police records, the victim told a friend he needed to buy a weapon for his protection. He was informed that a man, Caleb Wade, 18, had an AR-15 rifle for sale.

The victim said he spoke with Wade and agreed to pay $600 for the rifle.

Wade arrived at the victim’s house around 10 p.m. April 10, to sell him the gun. The victim said that Wade showed him the rifle, then pointed it at him and stated, “Give me the money.”

He then grabbed the money from the victim’s front pocket and left the house.

Wade was taken into custody Monday. He is charged with aggravated robbery, and his bond is set at $75,000.

He is set to appear in court Wednesday at 9 a.m.