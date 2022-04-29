MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for a man who they say tried to rob two stores in one night. He failed both times.

Memphis Police say the first attempted robbery happened at 2:24 a.m. April 21 at the Exxon on Elvis Presley Boulevard near Winchester Road.

The suspect, who was armed with a black handgun, walked in and demanded money from the clerk. Memphis Police say the clerk refused to give the suspect any money from the register. The suspect reportedly fled the store on foot.

Police say only a few minutes later, at 2:35 a.m., the suspect walked into the Lion Mart on Winchester Road near Knight Road and tried to rob the store at gunpoint.

Memphis Police say the suspect demanded the clerk to open the cash drawer several times, but the clerk refused. The suspect then fled the scene.

Friday, Memphis Police released pictures of the suspect, as well as surveillance footage of the attempted robberies.

Anyone with information on these attempted robberies is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.