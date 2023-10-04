MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man attempted to set a house on fire with his pregnant sister still inside on Tuesday morning in Southeast Shelby County, the sheriff’s office says.

Daiunique Richardson, 31, is charged with Aggravated Arson and Domestic Assault-Bodily Harm.

Deputies say they responded to an arson call on Stirrup Drive, where they found a pregnant female victim standing in the street. She stated that her brother, Richardson, was inside the home pouring gas everywhere to burn the house down.

The victim, who is seven months pregnant, was upstairs asleep when she woke up to a strong odor of gasoline, according to reports. She then called her mom who told her to get out of the house.

Gasoline trails were all throughout the home and deputies say they found the suspect standing in the garage with a lighter in his pocket.

The suspect stated that he wasted gas inside the home while he was trying to fix the lawnmower and that he was not trying to start a fire, reports state.

The suspect’s mother reportedly told her son that his sister was upstairs in the house after he called her and said he was about to burn the house down.

But the suspect said, “he didn’t give a [expletive],” according to reports.

Deputies say the mother also stated that her son had been hearing voices and seeing people in the home for the past couple of days. Richardson told deputies that he has been hearing voices inside the house and that he believes his mother and sister are helping the voices bother him.

Daiunique Richardson’s next court appearance is scheduled for Thursday morning.