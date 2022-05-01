MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism after officers say he threw a claw hammer in his ex-girlfriend’s window, choked her and broke her right forearm Saturday.

Police responded to the scene around noon in the 1900 block of Tulsa Avenue in Frayser. The victim told officers that her ex-boyfriend, Ledarrion Smith, 32, showed up at her house yelling and beating on the doors and windows. She said Smith accused her of cheating on him.

When the victim refused to let Smith inside the home, he threw a claw hammer through the window, hitting and breaking the victim’s forearm.

Officers said Smith then went to the back of the house, broke a bedroom window and crawled through it. The victim told officers Smith began to choke, hit and pull the victim’s hair.

Smith then went through the victim’s house, vandalizing two wooden doors, two televisions, two glass tables and two mirrors, according to court documents.

When confronted by police on the scene, Smith admitted to showing up at the victim’s home. He said when she refused to let him inside, he broke in and “did what he had to do.” Smith also told officers that he bought everything inside of the home, and it was his to destroy.

The victim told officers “I got what I had coming.”

Smith has since been released on a $7,500 bond and is expected to appear in court May 2.