MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after he threatened that a daycare would get shot up on Tuesday afternoon, police say.

It happened at Brilliant Minds Learning Academy in Parkway Village around 3 p.m.

According to police, Jarvis Stiger went to the daycare to ask about care services for his children when they say he became upset when he was told about the orientation process.

He then allegedly began making threats— stating that he was a gang member and would call people to come to the daycare and shoot it up.

After he was taken into custody, police say he then began to make threats to shoot officers.

It was later discovered Stiger was a mental consumer – he told officers he was diagnosed with schizoaffective.

He was arrested and charged with the commission act of terrorism.