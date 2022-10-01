MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars facing attempted murder charges after an altercation with his ex-wife turned violent.

Billy James showed up unannounced at his estranged ex-wife’s home on September 28 while she was sitting on the front porch. James was asked several times by his former wife to leave the property and he refused.

James reportedly chased his ex-wife into the home and began strangling her. Using both hands, police said he attempted to apply pressure to her throat and stated, “I’m going to kill you.”

Police said James pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the woman’s head, but it didn’t fire. MPD said the woman ran into the bathroom to call the police when James followed her with a hammer.

James struck the woman on the back of her left shoulder before running away on foot, police reports indicate.

Billy James (mugshot)

Billy James has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in this case. In addition, James is already facing charges of aggravated stalking and two counts of bail violations.