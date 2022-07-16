MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man distraught from breakup threatened to kill people during an event at the FedEx Forum, police say.

Officers responded to an armed mental consumer call just after 2:45 a.m. Saturday in the 200 block of South Main Street. When they arrived, they said Elijah Hyman appeared distraught.

They later found out that Hyman, 28, was distraught due to a breakup with his girlfriend. According to police, they were advised that since Hyman and his girlfriend’s relationship was ending, he wanted to kill himself and everyone he saw leaving an event at the FedEx Forum.

Police did not disclose the event, but the FedEx Forum held the Yo Gotti and Friends Birthday Bash 8 during the time of the call.

Officers said Hyman had been cut from a glass window inside of his apartment and was bleeding from his right hand. He also had several weapons inside the apartment, according to police.

Hyman was detained and taken for medical treatment and evaluation. He has since been charged with terrorism.