MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is accused of firing shots at a motel in the medical district after threatening to kill his girlfriend and her sister.

Police said, on August 28, the women were staying at the Kings Suite on South Camillia Street when one of them noticed Deandre Herron sitting in a vehicle across the parking lot.

When his girlfriend went to see if anyone was inside, Herron allegedly jumped from a nearby bush with a gun and told her “I’m going to kill you and your sister.”

When she went back to her vehicle, Herron jumped in his vehicle and blocked them in before getting out and threatening to kill her.

According to the affidavit, Herron fired multiple shots at the women as they ran away. People inside two motel rooms also took cover as bullets flew into their rooms.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Herron was charged with six counts of aggravated assault.