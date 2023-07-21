MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Thursday after he allegedly pulled a gun on his brother and threatened to kill him for playing video games with people he did not like.

Deputies from Shelby County Sheriff’s Department were flagged down at 3 a.m while on a routine traffic stop in Northaven. The victim of the assault advised deputies of a heated argument between him and his brother earlier that morning.

According to records, Brandon Churchman woke up at at around midnight, angry that his brother was playing video games with people that he did not like. Churchman then went into his mother’s room where the victim’s son was playing video games, and took the TV from him.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Churchman brought the TV into the living room to connect to the Wi-Fi. He began to disconnect the Wi-Fi repeatedly to get a reaction out of the victim, eventually causing a verbal argument.

During the argument, Churchman allegedly pulled a black handgun from his waistband and made verbal threats to the victim, such as, “I’m going to kill you,” but the victim stated that Churchman never raised the gun at him.

A witness stated that Churchman did point a handgun at the victim while they were arguing in the living room. The witness agreed that threats were made by Churchman toward the victim, such as, “I’m going to kill you.”

Deputies spoke with Churchman, who stated that he and his brother got into a verbal argument about the Wi-Fi, but claimed that he never made any threats toward him. He did admit to having the firearm in his waistband at the time of the argument.

According to reports, the victim told deputies he knew where the firearm was located inside the home and began to search for it. The handgun was hidden under the sink in the guest bathroom where Churchman ran when deputies arrived on scene.

Police said that Churchman confirmed the gun was his.

Records show that Churchman has multiple felony charges, including one felony conviction for aggravated assault in 2020.

He was charged with aggravated assault and convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

Churchman’s bond is set at $2,500 and he is set to appear in court Friday at 9 a.m.