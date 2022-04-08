MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is behind bars Friday after police say he threatened mass violence at a Memphis school this week.

On Tuesday, police received a call to Sherwood Middle School where an individual threatened to detonate an explosive device at the school and shoot staff members.

An investigation resulted in an arrest warrant being issued for 29-year-old Patrick Butler.

Butler was taken into custody by the Memphis Police Fugitive Team in the 3800 block of Knight Arnold.

He has been charged with threat of mass violence on school property.