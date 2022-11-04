MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man will face a judge Friday after police say he threatened to blow up a local school and kill all the kids inside.

According to police, Marterius Lewis called 911 saying he was going to blow up Hamilton High School yesterday.

A few minutes later, police say he called again saying he was at the school with guns, knives and bombs.

They say he also told dispatchers he was going to kill all the kids who were inside.

Police traced the calls to a South Memphis home and arrested Lewis.

He has been charged with two counts of communicating a threat concerning a school employee and one count of false reports.

His bond is set at $2,000.