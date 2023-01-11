MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police need the public’s help finding a driver who threatened another motorist with a gun during an apparent road rage incident.

Police said the victim was traveling eastbound on Shady Grove at Humphreys Boulevard on November 9, 2022, when a man in a red Subaru Outback swerved toward him and yelled at him to get out of the roadway.

The victim said the other driver pulled over, pointed at the victim, and threatened to shoot him.

The suspect is a white male with brown hair and a beard. He is facing a charge of aggravated assault. Investigators have not said what set the man off.

If you have any information that can help the police, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at (901)528-CASH. You can remain anonymous and could receive a $2,000 reward.