MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man faces drug and reckless driving charges after police found several narcotics in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Thursday night, Memphis police say 31-year-old Demeceo Beale was speeding and driving recklessly in an Infiniti G37 on Mitchell Road.

After officers pulled Beale over, they located 40 oxycodone pills, marijuana, and a handgun.

Police say once Beale was placed in the squad car, he told the officers, “I saw yall. That’s why I started driving crazy — to play with yall.”

Beale was taken to 201 Poplar where he faces two gun charges, reckless driving, two counts of possession of a controlled substance, and violation of financial law.

This is no bond or court information set at this time.