MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail for his alleged involvement in the death of a woman who disappeared earlier this month.

Police say Thomas Warren told police he had taken a life, and he needs to be punished for what he had done.

Police say he admitted to killing Yolanda Chambers who was reported missing from her home in Parkway Village on May 6.

On Thursday, Warren told his nephew, who is a Memphis police officer, that he put the woman’s body in an abandoned building on Weaver Avenue in Southwest Memphis.

When officers got to the scene, they found a body underneath some cardboard boxes.

Police have not officially identified the body.

Warren was at the scene and was taken into custody where he will face murder charges.

He will have his first court appearance Friday.