MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man who walked away from a crash Sunday afternoon in the airport area admitted to drinking at least twenty beers before slamming into another vehicle.

No one was seriously hurt in the wreck at Lamar Avenue and Getwell, but Miguel Valencia, 25, was taken into custody after he was spotted walking northbound on Lamar.

Police said Valencia ran a red light at Getwell and Lamar before hitting the other vehicle. The other driver and Memphis firefighters told officers Valencia was intoxicated and had fled the scene.

Officers said they smelled a strong odor of alcohol coming from Valencia’s breath. When they asked him how many alcoholic beverages he had consumed, he said he had 20 beers and had been drinking since the night before.

Police said they also found an empty, broken beer bottle and opened a can of beer in Valencia’s vehicle.

Valencia was treated at the hospital for a minor injury before being transported to jail. MPD has not said if the other driver was hurt in the crash.

Valencia has been charged with driving under the influence, public intoxication, leaving the scene of an injury accident, reckless driving, disregarding a red light, driving without a license or insurance, and driving a vehicle that was not registered.

Valencia is being held on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.